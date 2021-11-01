Browns tackle Conklin out ‘multiple weeks’ with elbow injury

CLEVELAND (AP)Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin will miss ”multiple weeks” after dislocating his left elbow in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday he’s not entirely sure whether Conklin will need surgery or have to go on injured reserve, which would mean he would miss a minimum of three games.

Stefanski does expect Conklin to return at some point this season.

Conklin returned to the lineup Sunday after missing two games with a knee injury only to go down early with an injury quarterback Baker Mayfield described as ”nasty.” The medical staff immediately called for a cart to get Conklin, but the 2020 All-Pro was able to walk off the field cradling his left arm.

Conklin, who is in his second season with Cleveland, is undergoing further tests on Monday.

Stefanski said Blake Hance will move into Conklin’s starting spot. Hance has been used at guard and tackle the past two seasons because of injuries. He had his hands full against Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt, who finished with 1 1/2 sacks in Pittsburgh’s 15-10 win.

It’s possible the Browns could try to make a trade before Tuesday’s deadline to add depth up front.

Before Conklin went out, Cleveland’s offensive line, which is perhaps the team’s strength, had been at full power for the first time since Week 1. Conklin and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. have both missed time while center JC Tretter and guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller have played every snap.

Stefanski also said safety John Johnson III is ”day to day” with a neck stinger suffered Sunday.

The Browns (4-4) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) on Sunday.

