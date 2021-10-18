Browns RB Hunt out “weeks” with calf injury, Mayfield TBD

CLEVELAND (AP)Browns running back Kareem Hunt will likely miss more than a month with a ”significant” calf injury sustained in Sunday’s loss to Arizona, one of numerous injuries to key players on Cleveland’s roster.

The Browns (3-3) were already missing star running back Nick Chubb with a calf injury and then lost Hunt in the fourth quarter.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Hunt will likely go on injured reserve, which would mean he would have to miss at least three games. Stefanksi said Hunt’s injury is more in the ”ballpark” of four to six weeks.

Stefanski has not ruled out Chubb for Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos (3-3).

Stefanski is also awaiting more medical test results on quarterback Baker Mayfield’s left shoulder. He reinjured his shoulder against the Cardinals and left FirstEnergy Stadium with his arm in a sling.

Following Sunday’s game, Mayfield said ”absolutely” when asked if he would come back on a short week and play.

Stefanski didn’t seem as confident, and said he’ll know more on Tuesday. Case Keenum is Mayfield’s backup.

Mayfield has been dealing with a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder suffered in Week 3 against the Houston Texans. Mayfield got hurt when he tried to make a tackle after throwing an interception.

Mayfield led the NFL in completion percentage through two games, but he hasn’t been the same since getting hurt. He had three turnovers in the 37-14 pummeling by the Cardinals.

Also, Browns rookie starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could be headed to injured reserve with a high ankle sprain sustained in Sunday’s loss.

Cleveland has been hit hard by injuries in the first half of the season. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is also dealing with a shoulder issue after being forced out Sunday. The Browns were also missing starting tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. against the Cardinals. Their status for the Broncos is not yet known.

