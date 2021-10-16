Brown’s keeper gives No. 9 Oregon 24-17 win over California

EUGENE, Ore. (AP)Anthony Brown scored on an 11-yard keeper with 4:50 left and ninth-ranked Oregon held off surprisingly tenacious California 24-17 on Friday night.

The Golden Bears took a 17-10 lead early in the final quarter, but Brown answered with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Redd to tie it. The Ducks (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) pulled in front on Brown’s scamper into the end zone.

Cal threatened on the ensuing possession. The Golden Bears got to the Oregon 3 after Chase Garbers’ fourth-down pass to Kekoa Crawford preserved the drive, but his fourth-and-2 attempt with just 2 seconds left fell incomplete.

The rebound win was the Ducks’ 16th straight victory at Autzen Stadium.

Travis Dye ran for 145 yards and a score as Oregon leaned on him in the absence of CJ Verdell, who was injured against Stanford and is out for the season. Brown threw for 244 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 44 yards and another score.

California (1-5, 0-3) has not defeated an FBS opponent this season – the team’s lone win came against Sacramento State.

Garbers threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

NO. 24 SAN DIEGO STATE 19, SAN JOSE STATE 13, 2 OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Lucas Johnson threw TD passes to Jesse Matthews in both overtime periods and San Diego State overcame a rough offensive showing in regulation in a win over San Jose State.

Neither team scored a touchdown in regulation before Johnson delivered a 14-yard pass on the opening possession of overtime for the Aztecs (6-0, 2-0 Mountain West).

Tyler Nevens answered with a 1-yard run for the Spartans (3-4, 1-2). But Trenton Thompson intercepted Nick Nash to start the second overtime.

That set the stage for Johnson and Matthews to end it with a 24-yard pass on third down to help San Diego State improve to 6-0 for the second time in 46 years.

Matt Mecurio made kicks from 32 and 48 yards in regulation to match field goals from 52 and 26 yards by San Diego State’s Matt Araiza.

