Browns’ DT Malik McDowell accused of ‘violent attack’ on officer, nudity

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns’ defensive tackle Malik McDowell faces several charges including aggravated battery, public exposure and battery on a sheriff’s deputy in Florida.

McDowell, 25, was arrested in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on Monday in what the Broward County Sheriff’s Office describes as a “violent attack” on a deputy. McDowell is also accused of being completely nude at the time.

According to the report, the deputy was responding to a call about a naked man walking near a school. The deputy said he was walking toward McDowell when the defensive tackle charged at him at full speed with a closed fist.

The deputy said due to his location, he wasn’t able to prevent the attack. “The defendant initially rammed his body into me and began swinging closed fist punches at me. The punches were swung with extreme aggression, with at least one strike hitting me on my right eye/temple area of my eye.”

The deputy said the strikes left him dazed and in extreme pain. McDowell then allegedly ran away but was later taken into custody after a short chase.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, McDowell was charged with aggravated battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence, and exposing himself.

The Browns released the following statement: “We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information. We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time. “

The deputy reported permanent injury to his eye/eye socket area and other injuries.

McDowell was issued a $25,000 bond on the charge of aggravated battery and $1,000 each on the charges of resisting an officer with violence and public exposure.

McDowell is currently on probation for a 2019 incident involving police in Michigan.