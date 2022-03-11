Browns center JC Tretter re-elected players’ union president

CLEVELAND (AP)Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter has been re-elected for a second term as president of the NFL Players Association.

The union announced Tretter’s unanimous re-election Friday. The 31-year-old Tretter has guided the NFLPA through two turbulent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had a major role in collaborating with the league in protocols to keep players safe.

Just days after Tretter’s first term began, the league and union agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement that avoided a work stoppage and added a 17th game to the regular-season schedule.

Despite some serious leg injuries and rarely practicing, Tretter has played in 80 games over the past five seasons for Cleveland and anchored one of the league’s best offensive lines.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL