ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Leigha Brown scored 23 points and dished off 10 assists and No. 12 Michigan topped Nebraska 80-75 on Sunday, the fourth-straight for the Wolverines.

Brown, who played at Nebraska her first two seasons and surpassed 1,800 points for her career, made nine free throws in the fourth quarter when Michigan went 10 of 15 to hold off the Cornhuskers.

Emily Kiser scored 15 points for the Wolverines (20-5, 10-4 Big Ten Conference), who won the first meeting 76-59 on Dec. 28. Maddy Nolan had 11 points, hitting two 3-pointers to reach 150 for her career, and Jordan Hobbs added 10 points. Hobbs made her third start for Laila Phelia, UM’s leading scorer who has a lower body injury.

Alexis Markowski had 18 points and 18 rebounds for the Cornhuskers (14-11, 6-8) and Isabelle Bourne scored 18 points. Jaz Shelley scored 14 points with 10 assists and Sam Haiby scored 10.

It was a 61-59 early in the fourth quarter after a Shelley layup before an Elise Stuck 3-pointer capped a 7-0 Michigan run for a 68-59 lead midway through. Two Brown free throws had the lead at 11 with less than a minutes to play. Nebraska made four shots in the last minute but was only 5 of 16 before that with four turnovers and four missed free throws.

Michigan led 36-31 at the half. Nebraska, after making four 3s in the second quarter, hit three early in the third to take a 46-40 lead. but trailed 57-53 going into the fourth quarter 57-53.

Michigan plays at No. 2 Indiana on Thursday, Nebraska goes to Minnesota on Wednesday.

—

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25