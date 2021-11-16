Brown scores 19 to lead Murray St. past Illinois St. 77-65

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Tevin Brown scored 19 points and Murray State topped Illinois State 77-65 on Tuesday night.

Justice Hill had 17 points for Murray State (3-0). KJ Williams added 13 points. Trae Hannibal had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Antonio Reeves had 19 points for the Redbirds (1-2). Mark Freeman added 15 points. Sy Chatman had 14 points and four blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick