Broome carries Morehead St. past E. Illinois 82-46

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Johni Broome had 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as Morehead State rolled past Eastern Illinois 82-46 on Thursday night.

Broome hit 8 of 10 shots. Jaylon Hall had 14 points for Morehead State (21-9, 13-4 Ohio Valley Conference). LJ Bryan added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Dan Luers had 15 points for the Panthers (5-25, 3-14), who have now lost five consecutive games.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. Morehead State defeated Eastern Illinois 63-50 on Dec. 29.

