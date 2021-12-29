Broome carries Morehead St. over Eastern Illinois 63-50

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Johni Broome had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Morehead State topped Eastern Illinois 63-50 on Wednesday night.

Both teams were playing their first Ohio Valley Conference game of the season.

Tray Hollowell had 16 points for Morehead State (9-5), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Jake Wolfe added six rebounds. Ta’lon Cooper had seven assists.

CJ Lane scored a season-high 20 points and had six rebounds for the Panthers (2-12), who have now lost five games in a row. Rodolfo Rufino Bolis added seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick