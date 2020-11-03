Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Broncos GM John Elway, CEO Joe Ellis test positive for COVID-19

Sports

by: Dara Bitler and Nexstar Media Wire

John Elway speaks to the media on June 28, 2020 as Denver Broncos training camp opens. (Credit: FOX31)

DENVER (KDVR) — NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says that Denver Broncos General Manager John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The Broncos said in a statement that Elway and Ellis both have mild symptoms but are “doing well.”

“They will continue to work from home in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored,” the Broncos said.

In a tweet sent out on Tuesday, Rapoport said the Broncos are confident that the transmissions originated outside the building.

The team said as a precaution, coaches are making game preparations remotely.

“Our organization will remain in communication with the NFL, making all decisions in consultation with the league and based on guidance from medical experts,” the Broncos said.

As part of the NFL’s COVID-19 safety protocols during the pandemic, all Broncos employees have been tested daily for the virus. Players, coaches and other employees also wear contract-tracing devices to help stem outbreaks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

