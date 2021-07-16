British Open at Royal St. George’s at a glance

SANDWICH, England (AP)LEADING: Louis Oosthuizen (65) set the British Open record for 36 holes at 129 and leads by two shots.

TRAILING: Collin Morikawa (64) is at 131

LURKING: Jordan Spieth (67) was three shots behind, followed by a group that includes Dustin Johnson (65).

THE CUT: The cut was at 141, the lowest by two shots in British Open history. Among those who failed to make it were Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay.

THE RECORD: Oosthuizen’s score of 129 broke by one shot the Open record previously held by Nick Faldo (1992 at Muirfield) and Brandt Snedeker (2012 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes).

LOW SCORES: The 63 players who shot sub-70 rounds on Friday was the most in British Open, beating the previous mark of 50 players in the first round at Turnberry in 2009.

LONGHORN SIGHTINGS: Three of the top six players on the leaderboard played golf at the University of Texas – Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Dylan Frittelli.

KEY STATISTIC: Louis Oosthuizen has been no worse than third place in his last nine rounds at the majors.

NOTABLE: The threesome of Louis Oosthuizen, Jon Rahm and Shane Lowery combined to shoot 16-under par and had a better-ball score of 58.

