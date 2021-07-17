British Open at a glance

SANDWICH, England (AP)A brief look at the third round Saturday in the British Open:

LEADING: Louis Oosthuizen (69) at 12-under 198.

TRAILING: Collin Morikawa (68) was one shot behind.

FUMING: Jordan Spieth (69) bogeyed his last two holes, headed straight to the putting green and declined all media requests. He had been tied for the lead in the 17th fairway.

AT STAKE: Oosthuizen, who won the claret jug at St. Andrews in 2010, would go the longest span between British Open victories if he were to win.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Robert MacIntyre hit putter from some 80 feet off the 18th green for birdie and a 65. It was the 12th round of 65 or better this week at Royal St. George’s.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Jazz Janewattananond took his stance on both knees above a pot bunker on the par-3 11th hole. He blasted out to 3 feet and saved par.

GREAT LENGTH: The R&A played every back tee in the third round, stretching the course out to 7,179 yards – 90 yards longer than what is on the scorecard.

KEY STATISTIC: This is the first time Oosthuizen has had the lead going into the final round of a major. He was tied on two other occasions and finished second.

NOTABLE: This is the 12th time the 54-hole leader at a major had a sub-200 scores. Adam Scott in the 2012 British Open and Ernie Els at the 1995 PGA Championship are the only players who did not go on to win.

QUOATABLE: ”You know, finishing second isn’t great, so I will play my heart out tomorrow and see if I can lift the claret jug again.” – Louis Oosthuizen.

TELEVISION (EDT): Sunday, 2:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. (Golf Channel), 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).