The NASCAR Xfinity series Wings and Wheels Chevy Camaro on track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – photos Dane Neal/WGN Radio

Executive Director of Wings and Wheels Foundation, Briana Mulvihill joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Briana shares the message and mission of the foundation that supports young and up and coming drivers towards their goals on track and in motorsports. Listen as Briana fills us in on the excitement around their driver Andre Castro, who has been part of Wings and Wheels for over a year. Through foundation support Andre has tested at top simulators, raced in open wheel series’ and recently in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with a start during Brickyard weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. For more information on the foundation, team, drivers and ways to support the next generation in racing go to https://www.wingsandwheelsfoundation.com/

