Brea scores 16 to lift Dayton past UMass 82-61

DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Koby Brea had 16 points off the bench to lift Dayton to an 82-61 win over Massachusetts on Wednesday night.

Mustapha Amzil had 16 points for Dayton (20-8, 12-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Toumani Camara added 12 points. R.J. Blakney had 11 points.

Dayton dominated the first half and led 46-23 at the break. The Minutemen’s 23 first-half points marked a season low for the team.

Michael Steadman had 14 points for the Minutemen (12-14, 5-9). C.J. Kelly added 11 points.

Noah Fernandes, whose 15 points per game entering the matchup led the Minutemen, was held scoreless.

