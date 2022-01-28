Brazilian skier out of Olympics after car crash in Italy

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP)Brazilian cross-country skier Bruna Moura will miss the Beijing Olympics after sustaining multiple fractures in a car crash in Italy.

The Brazilian Olympic committee said Thursday that the 27-year-old Moura was hospitalized with fractures in her feet, arm, hips and shoulder. She was traveling to Germany after a period of training in Austria.

Brazilian media said the driver of the car died in the accident. He was not a member of the Brazilian Olympic delegation.

Moura had tested positive for the coronavirus recently and still needed a negative test result to secure her presence in Beijing.

Her replacement, Eduarda Ribera, was expected to travel to Beijing on Friday.

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

