Brawl breaks out in stands during Cardinals-White Sox game

Sports

by: KTVI,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (KTVI) – A wild brawl in the stands of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox diverted attention from the field for several minutes Monday.

Nearby fans recorded the fight and posted footage to social media. Videos taken from various seats in the stadium show several women, who appear to be White Sox fans, throwing punches in the left field bleachers of Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

At least two men try to break up the melee, and several others can be seen recording it with their phones.

Finally, at least eight security workers show up to separate the combatants. The security crew escorted at least one of the women away from the section, video showed.

