Acuña needs season-ending surgery; Braves beat Marlins 5-4

MIAMI (AP)Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. will have season-ending surgery to repair a completely torn ACL in his right knee after he was injured during Atlanta’s 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

An MRI showed the severity of the injury and the Braves made the announcement shortly before midnight that their three-time All-Star will be out until at least next year.

Acuna landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field to try to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning. The 23-year-old slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing his right knee while Chisholm sprinted out an inside-the-park homer.

The 23-year-old Acuna did not put any weight on his right leg and had to be helped to a cart before being taken from the field.

Freddie Freeman had a two-run homer and an RBI single, while Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley ripped doubles as the first three Braves reached base off All-Star pitcher Trevor Rogers (7-6) in the fourth inning. Atlanta has won three straight over Miami.

Max Fried (6-5) gave up three consecutive hits after Acuna was injured. He went five innings with five strikeouts and allowed nine hits.

DODGERS 22, DIAMONDBACKS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Justin Turner and Mookie Betts hit grand slams, Albert Pujols and AJ Pollock each homered twice and Los Angeles matched a franchise record by connecting eight times in all, routing Arizona.

Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry also homered as the Dodgers matched a Los Angeles mark for runs, last scoring 22 in 2001 at Colorado. This was their highest-scoring game ever at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers led 9-0 after two innings and breezed behind the pitching of Walker Buehler (9-1), who went six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven.

The Dodgers won for just the second time in six games. The Dodgers improved to 8-1 against the Diamondbacks this season.

PHILLIES 11, RED SOX 2

BOSTON (AP) – Jean Segura and Alec Bohm homered, and Philadelphia snapped Boston’s nine-game home winning streak.

Segura opened the game with a drive over the Green Monster, and Bohm made it 3-0 with a two-run drive off Martin Perez (7-5) in the second. The Phillies then broke it open with eight runs in the eighth, earning their fourth win six games.

Segura finished with three hits and three RBIs. Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper each hit a two-run double, and Ronald Torreyes had three hits. Bailey Falter (1-0) pitched two hitless innings for his first major league victory.

Xander Bogaerts hit a solo homer for Boston, which lost for just fourth time in 15 games.

Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor’s streak of scoreless appearances ended at 26 games.

GIANTS 10, NATIONALS 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Brandon Crawford had three hits, including his 18th home run, and San Francisco routed Washington.

Anthony DeSclafani (10-3) had six strikeouts and pitched three-hit ball over six scoreless innings to win his 10th for the Giants. Thairo Estrada added four hits and two RBIs. Darin Ruf doubled and scored twice.

Washington’s Starlin Castro singled to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. Alcides Escobar added a two-run triple.

The Giants batted around twice in the first three innings to chase starter Jon Lester (2-4).

ATHLETICS 8, RANGERS 4, 11 INNINGS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th inning after an earlier home run and Oakland beat Texas.

Lowrie hit a sharp single to right with one out in the 11th off Spencer Patton (0-1), who then threw a wild pitch that allowed another run before Stephen Piscotty added a two-run homer.

J.B. Wendelken (2-1), the sixth Oakland pitcher, worked both extra innings as the A’s won for the third time in nine games.

There were five solo homers before the game went to extra innings, with both teams having back-to-back shots.

Texas’ Adolis Garcia and Joey Gallo homered in a span of three pitches in the first.

Sean Murphy and Seth Brown went back-to-back in the A’s second.

PIRATES 6, METS 2, 1ST GAME

METS 4, PIRATES 2, 2ND GAME

NEW YORK (AP) – Pete Alonso homered, Jeff McNeil drove in two runs and New York beat Pittsburgh for a doubleheader split.

Alonso gave the Mets a 3-1 lead when he connected on a 1-1 fastball from Max Kranick (1-1) with two outs in the third inning.

The Pirates won the opener behind five innings and a tiebreaking homer by Tyler Anderson off Marcus Stroman.

All-Star Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run homer in the opener and an RBI single in the nightcap for the Pirates. Jacob Stallings connected for Pittsburgh in the second game.

Mets right-hander Tylor Megill allowed one run and four hits in 3 2/3 innings in the nightcap. Jeurys Familia (4-1) got the final out of the fourth, and Seth Lugo allowed Stallings’ homer in the sixth.

Edwin Diaz struck out the side in the seventh for his 19th save in 20 chances.

Kranick allowed three runs and four hits in three innings.

In the opener, Anderson (5-8) pitched five innings and hit a tiebreaking homer. , leading Pittsburgh past New York in the first game of a doubleheader. He won consecutive starts for the second time this season, allowing two runs and six hits.

Bryan Reynolds also connected for the Pirates. John Nogowski had two hits and two RBIs.

Marcus Stroman (6-7) lost his third straight decision. He was charged with three runs and five hits in five innings.

Jonathan Villar homered for the Mets.

YANKEES 1, ASTROS 0

HOUSTON (AP) – Gerrit Cole demanded on the mound that manager Aaron Boone let him get the final out, then struck out Yordan Alvarez with a 99 mph fastball on his career-high 129th pitch to cap the New York’s win over Houston.

Aaron Judge hit a solo homer and Cole completed a three-hitter for his fifth career complete game and third shutout. Cole (9-4) tied a season low in hits and struck out 12.

Zack Greinke (8-3) lasted just four innings, allowing three hits and one run in his first loss since May 25.

RAYS 5, BLUE JAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Brandon Lowe homered twice and Mike Zunino also connected, helping Tampa Bay beat Toronto for its sixth straight win.

Ryan Yarbrough (6-3) pitched five innings of two-run ball, improving to 5-0 in his last 12 appearances. Diego Castillo finished the six-hitter for his 13th save.

Lowe has four career multihomer games, including May 21 against the Blue Jays. He opened the scoring with his 19th homer, connecting on the first pitch leading off the first.

Randy Arozarena added an eighth-inning RBI single for the Rays.

Marcus Semien hit his 22nd homer for the Blue Jays, who have lost four of five. Ross Stripling (3-5) allowed four runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

TWINS 9, TIGERS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jorge Polanco hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Minnesota rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Detroit.

Alex Kirilloff also homered for Minnesota. Luis Arraez drove in two insurance runs with an eighth-inning single.

Niko Goodrum and Zack Short hit back-to-back solo homers in the second inning for Detroit.

Danny Coloumbe (1-0) earned his first win since 2018 with 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Reliever Joe Jimenez (2-1) took the loss for Detroit, which used seven pitchers in the game.

WHITE SOX 8, ORIOLES 3

BALTIMORE (AP) – Brian Goodwin had four hits, including a solo homer, and drove in three runs as Chicago beat Baltimore for its fourth straight win.

Chicago has won nine of i12 and has taken seven in a row from the Orioles dating to 2019.

Lucas Giolito (7-6) struck out nine while allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings to beat the Orioles for the second time this season. Liam Hendriks earned his AL-leading 23rd save.

Thomas Eshelman (0-2) gave up four runs in two-plus innings and has not completed five innings in any of his five starts.

Domingo Leyba had RBI singles in the fourth and sixth for Baltimore, which has lost three in a row and is 1-6 in July.

INDIANS 14, ROYALS 6

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cesar Hernandez and Oscar Mercado each hit a three-run homer, and Cleveland beat struggling Kansas City.

Hernandez’s 15th homer capped a six-run fourth inning against Mike Minor (6-8). Mercado’s drive highlighted a four-run seventh that put the game away.

The Indians have beaten the Royals eight straight times this season. The Royals have dropped 15 of 18 to fall a season-worst 17 games under .500.

Mercado had three hits and drove in four runs. Jose Ramirez and Roberto Perez also homered for Cleveland, which totaled 17 hits.

Cal Quantrill (1-2) allowed three runs in six innings.

REDS 4, BREWERS 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Eugenio Suarez hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning against All-Star closer Josh Hader and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee in a game that included three ejections.

Suarez hit a 2-0 pitch from Hader (3-1) into the second deck of the right-field bleachers for his 18th homer.

Heath Hembree took care of Milwaukee in the bottom half for his second consecutive save and sixth overall. Josh Osich (2-0) got one out in the eighth for the win.

Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run homer off Reds reliever Brad Brach in the eighth.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell, Brewers star Christian Yelich and the Reds’ Joey Votto were ejected.

CARDINALS 6, CUBS 0

CHICAGO (AP) – Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman homered in the fifth inning, and St. Louis blanked Chicago.

Kwang Hyun Kim (4-5) struck out seven in six innings, permitting five hits and walking one. He extended his scoreless streak to 15 innings.

The sputtering Cubs lost for the 13th time in 15 games. Javier Baez had two of the team’s six hits.

Zach Davies (5-6) gave up three runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

MARINERS 2, ANGELS 0

SEATTLE (AP) – Chris Flexen pitched three-hit ball for seven innings in another home win, Luis Torrens added an RBI triple and Seattle beat Los Angeles.

David Fletchers of the Angels extended his hitting streak to 23 games.

Flexen (8-3) struck out six and improved to 6-2 in 10 starts at home as the Mariners won their third straight. Paul Sewald got Shohei Ohtani to strike out swinging on the way to his second save and a combined three-hitter.

Patrick Sandoval (2-3) struck out six and gave up six hits over seven innings, but got no run support.

ROCKIES 3, PADRES 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) – German Marquez pitched seven dominant innings, limiting the Padres to three hits and leading Colorado over San Diego.

Colorado is a major league-worst 8-34 on the road. The Rockies had lost nine in a row at Petco Park before Marquez (8-6) took over.

Marquez struck out nine and threw 86 pitches, 58 for strikes.

Padres starter Joe Musgrove (5-7) was cruising until the fifth inning when he loaded the bases with one out and surrendered a two-run single to Charlie Blackmon.

Rockies leadoff hitter Raimel Tapia got a hit and walked twice, stole two bases and scored two runs.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports