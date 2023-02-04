NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Even Brauns’ 18 points helped Belmont defeat Illinois State 90-75 on Saturday night.

Brauns also had 12 rebounds for the Bruins (17-8, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Sheppard added 17 points while going 7 of 13 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had three steals. Cade Tyson shot 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Darius Burford finished with 15 points and five assists for the Redbirds (10-15, 5-9). Illinois State also got 13 points and four assists from Malachi Poindexter. Jayden Johnson also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.