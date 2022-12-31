LAS VEGAS (AP)Matt Bradley scored 23 points as San Diego State beat UNLV 76-67 on Saturday night.

Bradley added three steals for the Aztecs (11-3, 2-0 Mountain West). Darrion Trammell added 21 points while shooting 4 for 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 9 of 11 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and five assists. Aguek Arop finished 6 of 7 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The Rebels (11-3, 0-2) were led by Luis Rodriguez, who recorded 24 points, six rebounds and two steals. Elijah Harkless added 18 points, eight assists and two steals for UNLV. Justin Webster also had 10 points.

San Diego State took the lead with 18:33 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 44-33 at halftime, with Bradley racking up 14 points. San Diego State turned a five-point second-half lead into a 14-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 57-43 lead with 8:23 left in the half. Trammell scored 15 second-half points in the game.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. San Diego State visits Wyoming while UNLV visits New Mexico.

