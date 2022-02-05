Boya lifts Bradley over Evansville 76-41

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Ari Boya tallied 10 points and 14 rebounds and Jayson Kent had 14 points and Bradley throttled Evansville in a 76-41 win on Saturday.

Ville Tahvanainen added 12 points for Bradley (13-11, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference).

Evan Kuhlman had 11 points for the Purple Aces (5-16, 1-9). Shamar Givance, who led the Purple Aces in scoring coming into the contest at 14 points per game, finished 1-for-7 shooting. Bradley held Evansville to 27.1% shooting.

Bradley defeated Evansville 79-47 on Jan. 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick