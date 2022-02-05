Boya lifts Bradley over Evansville 76-41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Ari Boya tallied 10 points and 14 rebounds and Jayson Kent had 14 points and Bradley throttled Evansville in a 76-41 win on Saturday.

Ville Tahvanainen added 12 points for Bradley (13-11, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference).

Evan Kuhlman had 11 points for the Purple Aces (5-16, 1-9). Shamar Givance, who led the Purple Aces in scoring coming into the contest at 14 points per game, finished 1-for-7 shooting. Bradley held Evansville to 27.1% shooting.

Bradley defeated Evansville 79-47 on Jan. 12.

