Boxberger signs 1-year deal to stay in Brewers’ bullpen

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP)Brad Boxberger will be back in the Milwaukee Brewers’ bullpen this season.

The Brewers announced Sunday they have signed the veteran right-hander to a one-year free agent deal that includes a club option for 2023.

Boxberger, 33, had a team-high 71 appearances last season and posted a 5-4 record with a 3.34 ERA and four saves as part of a bullpen headed by three-time All-Star closer Josh Hader and setup man Devin Williams. Boxberger struck out 83 and allowed 44 hits and 25 walks in 64 2/3 innings.

He pitched two scoreless innings in the Brewers’ NL Division Series loss to the eventual World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Boxberger owns a career record of 27-34 with a 3.52 ERA and 496 strikeouts in 393 2/3 innings. He had an AL-leading 51 saves for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015 and had 32 saves for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick