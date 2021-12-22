Bouyea carries San Francisco over Southern Illinois 64-52

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Jamaree Bouyea had 20 points as San Francisco stretched its home winning streak to seven games, beating Southern Illinois 64-52 on Wednesday.

Yauhen Massalski had 18 points and nine rebounds for San Francisco (12-1).

Ben Coupet Jr. had 12 points for the Salukis (7-5). J.D. Muila added 11 points and Lance Jones had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick