ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP)Jaeden Zackery scored 16 points and Boston College took third place at the Paradise Jam, defeating Wyoming 59-48 on Monday night.

Devin McGlockton and Makai Ashton-Langford added 12 points each for the Eagles (4-2).

Boston College held Wyoming to two points over a key six-minute stretch of the second half, turning a one-point lead into a 46-37 advantage. McGlockton hit a 3-pointer and a layup in a 7-0 run that put the Eagles up 55-39 with 3:35 to go.

Wyoming (3-3), which was led by 11 points from Ethan Anderson, took fifth place.

Wyoming led only once in the first half – at 10-9 – and suffered through four-minute and three-minute scoreless droughts. Boston College led 26-21 at halftime.

Wyoming scored the first six points of the second half to take a 27-26 lead. The Cowboys last held the lead at 35-34 when Hunter Thompson hit a jumper with 13:28 remaining.

Although both teams shot better than 40% overall, Wyoming made only 5 of 18 3-pointers (27.8%) and Boston College hit just 3 of 13 (23.1%).

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25