Booker, Suns roll past Knicks for 15th straight victory

NEW YORK (AP)Devin Booker scored 32 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the New York Knicks 118-97 on Friday night for their 15th straight victory, matching the second-longest winning streak in franchise history.

Chris Paul had 14 points and 10 assists to help the Suns improve to 16-3. The reigning Western Conference champions will try to wrap up a perfect four-game trip Saturday night in a showdown with East-leading Brooklyn.

Phoenix also won 15 straight during the 2006-07 season. The Suns won a franchise-best 17 in a row later that season.

Booker was 14 for 27 from the field, making four 3-pointers. He did not attempt a free throw. Deandre Ayton added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Kemba Walker scored 17 points for the Knicks.

WARRIORS 118 TRAIL BLAZERS 103

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Stephen Curry had 32 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points and Golden State beat Portland for its sixth straight victory.

Anfernee Simons hit a 3-pointer with 5:31 left that pulled Portland ton 100-92, only for Curry to connect from long range the next two Warriors possessions. Simons scored 19 points off the bench with five 3s. The NBA-leading Warriors improved to 17-2.

Portland star Damian Lillard’s streak of nine straight games with 20 or more points ended, as he finished with 16.

HORNETS 133, TIMBERWOLVES 115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Kelly Oubre Jr. matched a career high with seven 3-pointers and had 27 points off the bench, helping surging Charlotte snap Minnesota’s five-game winning streak.

Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward each had 18 points, and LaMelo Ball had 10 points and 13 assists. The Hornets have won eight of their last nine games.

The Hornets tied a franchise record with 23 3-pointers and shot 57.5% from beyond the arc against the NBA’s top-ranked 3-point defense.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points for Minensota, and D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley each added 18 points.

HAWKS 132, GRIZZLIES 100

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Trae Young had 31 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta past Memphis in a game where the Grizzlies who lost point guard Ja Morant to a left knee injury.

Morant left the first quarter with what the team announced as a left knee injury and did not return. He had missed his only shot and converted a pair of free throws.

The Hawks won their seventh straight, the best active streak in the Eastern Conference. They scored their most points in a game this season.

John Konchar led Memphis with 17 points.

BUCKS 120, NUGGETS 109

DENVER (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 13 rebounds, Pat Connaughton added 20 points off the bench and Milwaukee beat depleted for its sixth straight victory.

Antetokounmpo hit 10 of 13 shots in just 30 minutes, and the Bucks never trailed in winning by double digits for the third straight game.

The anticipated matchup of the last two MVPs didn’t happen. Nikola Jokic, who won last season in becoming the first Denver player to capture the award, missed his fourth straight game with a sprained right wrist.

Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 19 points and nine rebounds.

CLIPPERS 107, PISTONS 96

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Reggie Jackson scored 21 points and Los Angeles beat Detroit,

After dropping three of four games, the Clippers never trailed.

Jackson missed his first five shots, but was 8 of 14 the rest of the way. Terance Mann added 16 points and tied a career high with 10 rebounds. Eric Bledsoe had 15 points.

Jerami Grant had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Detroit.

BULLS 123, MAGIC 88

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, Zach LaVine added 21 and Chicago beat Orlando.

Chicago center Nikola Vucevic, playing in Orlando for the first time after nine seasons with the Magic, added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Coby White came off the bench with 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting.

Wendell Carter Jr., who went the other way in the March 25 trade that sent Vucevic to Chicago, had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic. Orlando has lost five straight.

PACERS 114, RAPTORS 97

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 18 rebounds and Indiana beat short-handed Toronto.

Caris LeVert scored 19 points for the Pacers. Myles Turner had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Kelan Martin scored 15 points and Chris Duarte had 12.

Fred Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 26 points.

SPURS 96, CELTICS 88

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 11 rebounds and San Antonio rallied to beat Boston after blowing a 24-point lead.

Murray had eight points in final 2:58 to help snap a six-game skid. Keldon Johnson and Derrick White added 17 points each.

Jayson Tatum had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Boston. The Celtics have lost two straight.

WIZARDS 101, THUNDER 99

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 20 points, Bradley Beal also had 20 and Washington topped Oklahoma City.

The Wizards trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half before rebounding to snap a two-game skid.

Lu Dort led Oklahoma City with 21 points. The Thunder have lost seven of eight.

PELICANS 87, JAZZ 97

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Devonte’ Graham made a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds to lift New Orleans past Utah in the opener of a two-night, two-game set.

Brandon Ingram had 21 points and six rebounds for the Pelicans.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Donovan Mitchell added 16 points and six assists for the Jazz.