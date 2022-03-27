PHOENIX (AP)Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul had 19 points and 14 assists and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns won their eighth straight game, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 114-104 on Sunday.

It was an intriguing matchup between two teams with an eye on the NBA Finals. The Suns have wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and best record in the league, while the 76ers are fighting Milwaukee, Boston and Miami for the top spot in the East. The loss left the 76ers are tied with the Bucks, a half-game behind the Celtics and Heat.

Phoenix is 61-14, a victory shy of trying the franchise season victory record. The 76ers had their three-game winning streak snapped despite another big game from Joel Embiid, who had 37 points and 15 rebounds.

James Harden had a tough game, shooting 2 of 11 from the field. He had 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

HORNETS 119, NETS 110

NEW YORK (AP) – LaMelo Ball had 33 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and Charlotte beat Brooklyn to spoil Kyrie Irving’s first home game of the season and tie the Nets for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Irving finished with 16 points and tied his season high with 11 assists but shot 6 for 22 from the field. He hadn’t been able to play at home this season until Mayor Eric Adams last week exempted athletes and performers from the New York City’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Miles Bridges scored 24 points and PJ Washington had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets. They won for the seventh time in eight games.

Kevin Durant had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Nets.

WIZARDS 123, WARRIORS 115

WASHINGTON (AP) – Corey Kispert scored 16 of his career-high 25 points in the first half and Washington beat struggling.

Golden State has lost five of its last six, and the Warriors never led in this game. Golden State was without Stephen Curry (left foot sprain) for a fifth straight contest, and Andre Iguodala (low back injury) also was out.

Jordan Poole scored 26 for the Warriors. Klay Thompson had 25.

PELICANS 116, LAKERS 108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Brandon Ingram scored 26 in his return from a 10-game absence and New Orleans overcame a 23-point deficit to beat Los Angeles in a game with postseason implications for both clubs.

New Orleans moved a half-game ahead of Los Angeles for the ninth seed – and the first of two play-in spots – in the Western Conference.

New Orleans got an enormous boost from rookies Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones. Murphy, drafted 17th overall, scored all of his 21 points in the second half. Jones, a second-round draft choice, had 16 points and a career-high six steals.

LeBron James hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 39 points.

CELTICS 134, TIMBERWOLVES 112

BOSTON (AP) – Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Jaylen Brown had 31 points and 10 rebounds and Boston beat Minnesota for its sixth straight victory.

The Celtics won for the 24th time in their last 28 games. Minnesota is 12-5 since the All-Star break, winning 10 of 11 before back-to-back losses to Phoenix and Dallas this week.

Anthony Edwards scored 24 for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns added 19.

MAVERICKS 114, JAZZ 100

DALLAS (AP) – Luka Doncic scored 32 points and Dallas beat Utah for the inside track to home-court advantage in what could be a first-round playoff matchup.

The Mavericks moved a game ahead of the Jazz for the fourth seed in the Western Conference and earned a split of the season series, with the home team winning all four games.

Rudy Gay scored 18 points for the Jazz. They lost their fourth in a row on a season-long, six-game trip that ends Tuesday night at the Los Angeles Clippers.

KNICKS 104, PISTONS 102

DETROIT (AP) – Alec Burks hit a 3-pointer for New York’s final points and finished off Detroit with a last-second steal.

Trailing by two, the Pistons called a timeout to set up a final play with 6.6 seconds left. Killian Hayes inbounded the ball to Cade Cunningham, but Burks stripped the ball as he tried to drive.

R.J. Barrett led New York with 21 points, Julian Randle had 20 and Burks and Immanuel Quickly had 18 each. Marvin Bagley III led Detroit with 27 points, and Cunningham added 18