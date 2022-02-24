Booker, NBA-leading Suns roll past Thunder without Paul

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)Devin Booker had 25 points, 12 assists and a career-high six steals to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-104 on Thursday night.

Booker played point guard with All-Star Chris Paul out with a fractured right thumb. Booker finished with a season-high assist total.

Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges each added 21 points for the Suns. They have won eight straight and 19 of 20 to improve to 49-10.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 32 points in his return after missing 10 games because of a sprained right ankle. Josh Giddey added 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

BULLS 112, HAWKS 108

CHICAGO (AP) – DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points while extending an NBA-record streak and Eastern Conference-leading Chicago squeezed by Atlanta.

DeRozan pushed mark of scoring at least 35 points while shooting 50% or better to eight games. The five-time All-Star made 15 of 21 shots and had five points in the final minute, helping the Bulls pull out their sixth straight victory.

DeRozan also made it nine games in a row with 30 points or more, the longest such streak by a Bulls player since Michael Jordan did it in 10 straight from Dec. 25, 1990, to Jan. 14, 1991.

Zach LaVine scored 20 points after missing the final three games prior to the All-Star break because of his ailing left knee. Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with a season-high 27 points. Danilo Gallinari scored 26 points.

WARRIORS 132, TRAIL BLAZERS 95

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Stephen Curry had 18 points and 14 assists and the Golden State Warriors returned from the All-Star break to rout Portland Trail Blazers 132-95 on Thursday night.

Klay Thompson also had 18 points for the Warriors. They lost four of their last five before the break.

The Warriors led by 37 points in the second half and rested their starters in the fourth quarter.

Anfernee Simons had 24 points for Portland. The Trail Blazers had won four in a row.

TIMBERWOLVES 119, GRIZZLIES 114

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – D’Angelo Russell had 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:23 left, to lead Minnesota past Memphis.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 points and 11 rebounds and Malik Beasley had 17 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range for the Timberwolves.

Ziaire Williams and Jaren Jackson Jr. each scored 21 points for Memphis. Ja Morant had 20 on 7-for-25 shooting.

CELTICS 129, NETS 106

NEW YORK (AP) – Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and Boston returned from the All-Star break with its second romp in Brooklyn this month.

Jaylen Brown added 18 points and Marcus Smart had 15. The Celtics picked up where they left off before the break, when they won nine of their final 10 games. One of those was a 126-91 victory in Brooklyn on Feb. 8.

Seth Curry scored 22 points for the Nets. They have lost 13 of 15.

NUGGETS 128, KINGS 110

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, Will Barton inched closer to the franchise record for 3-pointers and Denver beat Sacramento.

Barton scored a season-high 31 points on 11-for-17 shooting. Barton made three 3-pointers and needs five to pass J.R. Smith for most in franchise history. Smith, who played five seasons in Denver, made 768.

Domantas Sabonis had 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for the Kings.

The teams will play again in Denver on Saturday night.

PISTONS 106, CAVALIERS 103

DETROIT (AP) – Cade Cunningham hit four free throws in the final 46 seconds to help Detroit beat Cleveland.

Hamidou Diallo led Detroit with 21 points and Cunningham added 17.

Lauri Markkanen scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for Cleveland. The Cavaliers were without guards Darius Garland (back) and Caris LeVert (foot), but got back Markkanen (ankle).