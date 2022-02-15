Boldy’s 1st career hat trick leads Wild past Red Wings 7-4

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)Rookie Matt Boldy had his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 7-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.

Kirill Kaprizov had two goals, Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman also scored, and Mats Zuccarello added three assists for Minnesota, which rallied from a two-goal deficit early in the first period. The Wild are 11-1-1 since Jan. 6, and have won six in a row at home.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 30 saves for Minnesota.

Dylan Larkin opened the scoring for Detroit with his 25th of the season, and Gustav Lindstrom tallied his first career goal to give the Red Wings the early advantage. Rookie Lucas Raymond and Sam Gagner also scored for Detroit, which closed within a goal with 1:46 remaining.

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 18 shots in goal for the Red Wings, who had won three of four.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, KRAKEN 2

SEATTLE (AP) – Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists, Michael Bunting added a goal and an assist, and Toronto snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Seattle.

Marner became the second player from the 2015 draft to reach 400 career points, joining Connor McDavid.

David Kampf scored a short-handed goal, Ondrej Kase scored on a power play, and Alexander Kerfoot and Jake Muzzin added goals. Auston Matthews had a pair of assists for Toronto, and Jack Campbell made 23 saves.

Calle Jarnkrok and Jared McCann scored for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer stopped eight of 11 shots in the first period before being pulled. He was replaced by backup Chris Driedger, who made 11 saves in the final two periods.

BLACKHAWKS 3, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Alex DeBrincat scored his 28th goal midway through the third period and Chicago defeated Winnipeg.

DeBrincat beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a high shot at 9:42 to break a 1-all tie. Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Hagel added an empty-netter.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves for the Blackhawks (18-24-7), who have won twice in their last six games (2-4-0).

Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (20-18-8), and Hellebuyck stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced. Winnipeg was 2-0-1 in its previous three games.

OILERS 3, SHARKS 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Stuart Skinner made 20 saves in his first career shutout and Edmonton beat San Jose.

Connor McDavid, Darnell Nurse and Warren Foegele scored. Evan Bouchard had two assists.

Former Shark Evander Kane returned to San Jose for the first time with the Oilers and was booed every time he touched the puck. He did not have a point, but took four shots on goal.

James Reimer made 36 saves as San Jose lost its fourth in a row. The Sharks played their first game since Feb. 1 and their first home game since Jan. 22.

