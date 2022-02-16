Blue Jackets hope to tighten defense in visit to Chicago

Coming off a lopsided defeat, the Columbus Blue Jackets will try to end their road trip on a winning note Thursday night when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks.

The first three games of the five-game road swing went smoothly the Blue Jackets, who posted three one-goal triumphs. However, that hot streak came to an end Tuesday, when they were routed 6-2 in Calgary by the Flames.

Not much went right for the Blue Jackets in a game in which they gave up not only a shorthanded marker, but an own goal. Defenseman Andrew Peeke inadvertently directed the puck into his own net in the first period, giving Flames forward Elias Lindholm perhaps the most unusual tally of his career.

“We put in some good minutes and kind of shot ourselves in the foot with some of the turnovers,” said Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski, who scored a third-period goal. “It’s frustrating, but we’ve played some good hockey as of late. We can learn from this and move by it. We just have to get back on track.”

Tuesday’s game was the eighth time this season the Blue Jackets have allowed six or more goals in a game — six of those have come in the past 18 games, starting Jan. 1.

This type of pressure has led to some unflattering numbers for Elvis Merzlikins, who has a 3.40 goals against average in 31 games. After Merzlikins allowed six goals on 41 shots Tuesday, Joonas Korpisalo and his 3.82 GAA might get the start against Chicago.

As the Blue Jackets look to recover from the tough loss, the Blackhawks are hoping to build on a bounce-back victory of their own.

After Chicago managed only 16 shots Saturday in a 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues, the Blackhawks responded Monday with a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Marc-Andre Fleury has also been playing in front of a shaky defense this season, yet the reigning Vezina Trophy winner has a 2.88 GAA over 36 games. Fleury was sharp again Monday in stopping 31 of the Jets’ 32 shots.

“This is what (Fleury) does. He keeps you involved in the game, keeps you in the game, gives you an opportunity to win a hockey game,” Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King said. “We happened to put a good solid effort in front of him and this is the outcome. … I’m really running out of nice words to say about this guy, and I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Since the Blackhawks also play Friday against the Dallas Stars, Fleury and rookie Cale Morris figure to split the back-to-back starts. Morris was called up from the AHL on Tuesday and has yet to make his NHL debut. Chicago backup goalie Kevin Lankinen is still sidelined with a hand injury.

The Blackhawks open a six-game homestand on Thursday. Only two teams have fewer home points this season than the Blackhawks, who have 19 points from an 8-11-3 record on home ice.

Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) during a seven-game points streak.

In their first meeting, the Blackhawks earned a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Jan. 11 and have won six consecutive games with Columbus. Last season, when the schedule was limited to intradivision games, Chicago won six of the eight meetings.

