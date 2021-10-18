Blue Jackets C Domi will miss 2 to 4 weeks with rib fracture

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi will miss two to four weeks with a rib fracture, the team said Monday.

The 26-year-old center was injured in the Blue Jackets’ 2-1 win over Seattle on Saturday. Domi was playing well after recovering from shoulder surgery on June 4.

He already had a goal and two assists as the Blue Jackets won their first two games of the season. He had an assist on Patrik Laine’s overtime goal Saturday against the Kraken.

Domi has 10 goals and 18 assists in 56 games with Columbus, which returns to action on Tuesday night at Detroit.

Yegor Chinakhov could make his NHL debut in Domi’s place. The 20-year-old Russian was the 21st overall pick by the Blue Jackets in the 2020 draft.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports