GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Zae Blake scored 20 points to help Green Bay defeat IUPUI 68-61 on Monday.

Blake added three steals for the Phoenix (1-7). Clarence Cummings III scored 16 points, going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 5 from the line. Garren Davis recorded 13 points and shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

The Jaguars (1-8) were led in scoring by Vincent Brady II, who finished with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Amhad Jarrard added 12 points and Jlynn Counter had nine points, eight rebounds and two steals.

