Blackwood, Devils send Flyers to 10th straight loss, 3-0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Mackenzie Blackwood made 25 saves and the New Jersey Devils snapped a four-game skid and sent the reeling Philadelphia Flyers to their 10th straight loss, 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Jesper Bratt had a second-period goal and assisted on a power-play goal by rookie Dawson Mercer later in the period. Michael McLeod scored into an empty net late as the Devils beat the Flyers for the second time in 10 days.

Carter Hart had 24 saves for the Flyers, who fell to 0-2 under interim coach Mike Yeo. He took over on Monday after Alain Vigneault was fired.

The Flyers’ 10-game skid (0-8-2) is two shy of the team’s longest winless streak. The record of 12 games (0-8-4) was set from Feb. 24-March 16, 1999. Philadelphia’s last win was 2-1 over Calgary on Nov. 16.

The longest current skid in the NHL is 11, shared by Arizona and the New York Islanders.

AVALANCHE 7, RANGERS 3

NEW YORK (AP) – Logan O’Connor scored twice in a 22-second span in a five-goal second period, and Colorado snapped New York’s seven-game winning streak.

Mikko Rantanen also scored twice for Colorado. Nathan MacKinnon, Nazem Kadri and Alex Newhook added goals, and Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves. Kadri, Devon Toews and Samuel Girard each had two assists as the Avalanche improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games.

Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba had a goal and an assist and delivered a crushing check in the second straight game. One night after appearing to drive his right shoulder into the chin of Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira, sending the Blackhawks’ forward to the hospital and into concussion protocol, Trouba hit MacKinnon with a shoulder check midway through the second period. The Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog immediately dropped his gloves and squared off against Trouba.

Nils Lundkvist and Filip Chytil also scored for the Rangers, who lost at home for the first time since Oct. 25 against Calgary. Rangers rookie Adam Huska made his NHL debut and finished with 32 saves.

CANUCKS 2, BRUINS 1, SO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – J.T. Miller scored the shootout winner, giving Vancouver a victory over Boston.

The Canucks winger patiently outwaited Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, and tucked a shot in behind his right skate. Bo Horvat also scored in the shootout.

Brock Boeser scored in regulation for Vancouver, which improved to 2-0 under new coach Bruce Boudreau.

Patrice Bergeron got a power-play goal for Boston on a 5-on-3 advantage early in the third.

Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko made 35 saves on his 26th birthday. Swayman stopped 31 of 32 shots for Boston.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, STARS 4

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Mark Stone had two goals and Max Pacioretty scored the winner as Vegas defeated Dallas.

Vegas won its third in a row while bringing an abrupt end to Dallas’ seven-game win streak.

Trailing by two goals in the third period, the Golden Knights used three unanswered goals and scored at least five times for the fourth time in six games.

Trailing the Stars 4-2, Michael Amadio made it a one-goal game with his second of the season, Stone punched home his second of the night, and Pacioretty netted the go-ahead goal with a little more than four minutes left.

Jonathan Marchessault, playing in his 300th game as a Golden Knight, also scored.

Vegas starting goaltender Robin Lehner made seven saves before being pulled in the second period after allowing three goals. Laurent Brossoit stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced.

Joe Pavelski scored twice, and Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin added goals for the Stars. Braden Holtby made 40 saves.

—

