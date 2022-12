Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 3-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Joe and Troy Murray breakdown Lukas Reichel’s 2022 season debut and preview the upcoming homestand. Later on, hear from Forward Lukas Reichel, Defensemen Jack Johnson, and the Head Coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks will return to the United Center on Friday, December 9th. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then Joe will be joining play by play announcer John Wiedeman on the call at 7:30pm.