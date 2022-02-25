Blackhawks face Devils, still looking for first win of homestand

An efficient start helped the New Jersey Devils snap a two-game losing streak on Thursday.

As the Devils aim to sweep a road back-to-back during a Friday visit to the Chicago Blackhawks, consistency becomes the goal.

New Jersey scored on three of its first seven shots en route to a 6-1 romp against the host Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Not too shabby for a team that hadn’t played since Feb. 15.

“We were all worried about an eight-day break,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “How you manage it, how hard you practice, the time off. I thought, looking back now, we did the right thing. Went hard for a couple days. We gave them their rest period, gave them another day.”

New Jersey’s Jesper Bratt tallied two goals and an assist in his return from a two-game absence caused by an upper-body injury, Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists, and Jack Hughes had three assists.

The support proved more than enough for rookie goaltender Nico Daws, who made a career-high 37 saves.

Idle since a 5-2 loss to the visiting Florida Panthers on Sunday, the Blackhawks have dropped three in a row overall and seven straight at home. A 1-0 shootout defeat against the Dallas Stars on Feb. 18 allowed the Blackhawks to pick up their lone point of a possible six available in the first three games of a six-game homestand.

Chicago is 8-13-4 at the United Center this season and is seeking its first win there since defeating the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 15.

“Yes, it’s hard,” Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy said. “Losing (stinks), no matter where it is, but especially at home. We’re still having good crowds and people are coming out and supporting us.

“We really appreciate them sticking with us on this homestand and coming out and trying to get us over the hump. We’ll keep working toward that, and we’ll have to keep taking positives and working on some of the negatives and mistakes we’ve been making.”

Chicago goaltender Kevin Lankinen, who has missed the past 11 games after sustaining a right hand injury in Minnesota on Jan. 22, may start Friday or in Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Blues, Blackhawks interim coach Derek King said.

“The fortunate thing was it was just a hand, so I’ve been able to skate and do strength and conditioning the last few weeks,” Lankinen said. “So I feel great. The only thing I wasn’t able to do was take shots, so (Tuesday) was the first day and I feel good.”

New Jersey topped visiting Chicago 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 15, as Hughes scored the game-winner, his second goal of the night, 57 seconds into the extra session.

Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton logged 19:12 of ice time Thursday in his return from a 17-game absence prompted by a jaw injury. Forward Andreas Johnsson (lower-body injury) also returned to the lineup.

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, who has missed the past nine games while in concussion protocol, skated in practice Thursday.

