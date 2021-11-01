Blackhawks F Patrick Kane leaves NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO (AP)Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane has been removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Matt Meacham also have left the protocol.

The move means Kane is cleared to play when Chicago tries for its first win of the season Monday night against the Ottawa Senators.

”It’s just good to have him back in the locker room and on the ice,” center Kirby Dach said.

Kane entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Oct. 23. He has one goal and four assists in five games this season.

Kane practiced with the team at the morning skate, but coach Jeremy Colliton was noncommittal when asked if the forward would play against the Senators.

”Unexpected that he was out there,” Colliton said. ”He could play, but that’s pretty early to make that call.”

The use of the COVID-19 list doesn’t necessarily mean Kane or the coaches tested positive. They could have been deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive. The team was 100% vaccinated at the start of training camp.

Forwards Henrik Borgstrom and Jujhar Khaira and defenseman Riley Stillman remain in the protocol.

