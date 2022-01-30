Bizimana lifts E. Illinois over Tennessee St. 62-57

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Paul Bizimana had 20 points as Eastern Illinois narrowly beat Tennessee State 62-57 on Saturday.

Micah Schnyders had 12 points for Eastern Illinois (4-17, 2-6 Ohio Valley Conference), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Kejuan Clements added seven assists and three blocks.

Carlos Marshall Jr. had 25 points for the Tigers (9-13, 4-6). Kassim Nicholson added 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick