Bishop Sycamore memes taking over the web

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The internet seems to be having its fun at the expense of a central Ohio high school that may or may not be legitimate but nevertheless ended up with a football game being aired on ESPN this past weekend.

The legitimacy of the school was called into question when Bishop Sycamore, a supposed charter school based in Columbus but is not recognized by either the Ohio High School Athletic Association and the Ohio Department of Education, lost the nationally broadcast game 58-0 to IMG Academy of Bradenton, Florida.

One of the more popular topics tied to the Bishop Sycamore saga appears to be Cam Newton being announced as the school’s new starting quarterback.

Others turned their sights to other fallen figures in pop culture.

Others were just looking for clarity.

One Bishop Sycamore “student” even went so far as to post a video looking to gain the attention of some NFL scouts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular

SportsClick

More SportsClick
More Home Page Top Stories