Binnington, Blues shut out Blackhawks for 4th straight win

CHICAGO (AP)Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich and David Perron scored during St. Louis’ dominant second period, and the Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

Perron tacked on a third-period goal in the opener of a four-game trip. Brayden Schenn had two assists for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves in his second shutout of the season.

The Blues improved to 3-0-1 against the Blackhawks, closing out their season series. They also pounded Chicago in their previous meeting, winning 5-1 in St. Louis on Feb. 12.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 stops for Chicago, turning away several quality chances for St. Louis. The Blackhawks (19-27-8) lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

The Blues (32-14-6) went ahead to stay when Kyrou finished a pretty passing sequence with Schenn 2:26 into the second.

STARS 4, SABRES 2

DALLAS (AP) – Michael Raffl scored twice to end a 16-game drought without a goal and Jake Oettinger made 38 saves for the Stars.

Raffl scored the game’s first goal midway through the first period, his first since Jan. 6, and added his sixth of the season late in the second period. It was the 33-year-old’s third multi-goal game in 560 NHL appearances.

Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov also scored for the Stars, who have points in seven of their last nine games (6-2-1).

Tage Thompson and Cody Eakin scored for the Buffao, who are 0-6-0 in their last six games.

Raffl, who signed as a free agent last July, deflected a shot from Radek Faksa just beyond the right circle for the game’s first goal at 15:43 of the first period. He scored at 16:16 of the second period for a 3-1 lead on a second-effort shot at the crease after Anderson initially stopped a shot from Tyler Seguin.

HURRICANES 2, OILERS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist, Sebastian Aho also scored and Carolina won its fifth game in a row.

Andrei Svechnikov provided two assists for the Hurricanes, and Frederik Andersen made 29 saves for his league-leading 29th victory.

One day after his first career hat trick, Derek Ryan scored an unassisted goal for Edmonton, which was on its third stop of a five-game trip.

JETS 5, COYOTES 3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Kyle Connor scored twice in the third period and Winnipeg broke a four-game skid.

Adam Lowry, Evgeny Svechnikov and Blake Wheeler also scored for the Jets, who rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the third period.

Nick Ritchie, Jakob Chychrun and Barrett Hayton scored for Arizona. Ritchie added an assist in his second game with the Coyotes after being acquired from Toronto nine days ago.

Eric Comrie made 27 saves in his first start since Feb. 17. He’s made three starts in Winnipeg’s last 26 games, and the Jets have won all three.

PENGUINS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Sidney Crosby scored with 2:14 left to rally Pittsburgh over the Columbus and bolster the Penguins’ hold on second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, Chad Ruhwedel also scored, and Bryan Rust added two assists in Pittsburgh’s second straight win. Casey DeSmith stopped 32 shots to improve to 3-0 against Columbus.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jack Roslovic scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots as the Blue Jackets lost their second straight.

CANUCKS 5, RANGERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) – Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and Vancouver won for the fifth time in six games.

Matthew Highmore and Tyler Myers each had a goal and an assist and Tanner Pearson, Juho Lammikko and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, who started a four-game road trip. Vancouver was coming off a 7-1 victory over Calgary on Thursday that ended the Flames’ 10-game winning streak.

J.T. Miller, the subject of trade rumors ahead of next month’s trade deadline, had two assists for the Canucks.

Ryan Strome and Alexis Lafreniere scored third-period goals for the Rangers, who have lost for the second time in two days coming off a 1-0 loss at Pittsburgh on Saturday. Alexandar Georgiev started for the first time since Jan. 27 and made 29 saves for New York.

ISLANDERS 4, DUCKS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Casey Cizikas had a goal and an assist, Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves for his fifth shutout of the season to lead New York.

Noah Dobson, Andy Greene and Kieffer Bellows also scored for the Islanders, who bounced back from a dispiriting 5-2 loss at the Los Angeles Kings a night earlier.

Islanders center Mathew Barzal and defenseman Zdeno Chara did not play after sustaining injuries against the Kings on Saturday. Both are day-to-day, coach Barry Trotz said before the game.

Anthony Stolarz allowed four goals on 22 shots for the Ducks, who were held scoreless for the fourth time.

SHARKS 3, KRAKEN 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Scott Reedy and Jonah Gadjovich each scored their first NHL goals, Ryan Dzingel got his first with San Jose.

James Reimer had 39 saves, including 17 in the first period, when the Kraken outshot the Sharks 18-4.

San Jose beat expansion Seattle for the first time in three tries.

Morgan Geekie scored for the Kraken, which lost its seventh straight. Philipp Grubauer had 21 saves.

