Bills have limited salary cap space entering free agency

BUFFALO BILLS (12-7)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Mitch Trubisky, WR Emmanuel Sanders, CB Levi Wallace, RBs Matt Breida and Taiwan Jones, DLs Jerry Hughes, Harrison Philips, Mario Addison, Vernon Butler and Efe Obada, OLs Ike Boettger, Bobby Hart, Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: OL Ryan Bates and DL Justin Zimmer.

NEEDS: GM Brandon Beane has a decision to weigh. Stick with the players he’s familiar with or plug the team’s needs in free agency, and with little room to maneuver under the salary cap. The path he chooses will determine what premium the Bills place on re-signing Hughes, who still presents a pass-rushing threat and brings value as a team leader, and Phillips, a 2018 third-round draft pick coming off his best season. Buffalo will most likely have a hole at the starting cornerback spot opposite Tre’Davious White, with Wallace expected to test the market. White, meantime, is on track to return after having season-ending knee surgery in December. The Bills have addressed their depth at receiver by re-signing Isaiah McKenzie and Jake Kumerow. They stand to lose Sanders, who has yet to determine whether he’ll retire, and granted Cole Beasley permission to discuss trade options with other teams. Trubisky’s expected departure leaves a significant hole at the backup spot behind Josh Allen. The Bills were over the cap before freeing up space by cutting veteran linebacker A.J. Klein and Feliciano, and opened up more space by releasing Williams.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $6.2 million.

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL