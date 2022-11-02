LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self will sit out the first four games of the season, according to reports.

Jeff Goodman, of Stadium sports network, tweeted Wednesday morning that Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend will not be active for the first four games of the 2022-2023 basketball season. Goodman reports that the University will also issue self-imposed restrictions when it comes to recruiting.

This includes the State Farm Champions Classic in Indianapolis where the Jayhawks are scheduled to play the Duke Blue Devils, now coached by Jon Scheyer after Mike Krzyzewski retired.

Goodman tweets that this suspension stems from the 2017 NCAA investigation into the University of Kansas. Additionally, Goodman expects the NCAA ruling to to come after this season.