Big Ten says no public ticket sales for football

Sports

by: NBC4 Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WCMH) — There will be no public sales of tickets when the Big Ten starts its football season in late October.

Asked about the possibility of ticket sales during a press conference Wednesday, Big Ten Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said there will be no public ticket sales. According to Barbour, the conference is investigating ways to include family members of players.

A decision on family member attendance will be made on a campus-by-campus basis.

The Big Ten announced Wednesday morning that the football season will start the weekend of October 23-24. A schedule has not yet been released.

The conference says it adopted significant medical protocols including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Northwestern-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats

Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game.

Results/Schedule
Standings
Roster
Stats

Northwestern Basketball

More Northwestern Basketball

Popular