Big Ten football is back after virus delayed start of season

Sports

by: Aaron Nolan

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — Big Ten Conference football returns Friday night as Illinois plays Wisconsin after a pandemic-delayed start to the season.

The season was originally postponed in August. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren had released an open letter later that month saying fall sports, including football, would not be coming back this fall. Officials confirmed the season was back in September.

In total, seven games will be held this weekend including all 14 Big Ten teams. Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day said the delay could lead to some questions about his team.

“I feel like it’s been so long since we played a game,” said Day. “Sometimes you don’t know, just trying to figure out what kind of team you have.” 

There is one game that features two top 25 teams as Minnesota hosts Michigan Saturday night. 

“Obviously, it’s a different year, going right into Big Ten play. There’s an excitement that we’re going right into playing an extremely talented well-coached football team in Michigan,” Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan said. “Again, there was uncertainty if we were even going to be able to play. We were all at home for months. We weren’t even able to be around each other. So to start the year off, to be able to play football, is something that we’ve very grateful for.” 

In addition to Friday night’s game, the contests on Saturday are: the Ohio State vs. Nebraska; Rutgers is going to Michigan State; Penn State playing Indiana; Iowa against Purdue; Michigan vs. Minnesota; Maryland against Northwestern.  

Each team will only play eight games in 2020 and the opponents are all from the Big Ten Conference.  

The Pac-12 announced the resumption of its football, basketball and winter sports seasons in September.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Northwestern-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats

Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game.

Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats

Northwestern Basketball

More Northwestern Basketball

Popular