We’re just days away from Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona!

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off Sunday night.

Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton previewed all things Super Bowl with Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center.

For Wednesday’s show, they talked to a pair of Seattle Seahawks legends: Shaun Alexander, the hard-nosed running back who carried the team to a Super Bowl appearance during his MVP season, and Steve Largent, the Hall of Fame wide receiver who rewrote the record books during his prolific career.

Alexander discussed the changing role of running backs in the NFL and his post-football efforts. Largent talked about his time in the league and an upcoming faith-based Super Bowl ad campaign.

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jim McMahon and former offensive lineman Kyle Turley also joined the show. McMahon provided some behind-the-scenes insight about the making of the infamous “Super Bowl Shuffle” video while Turley shared how medical cannabis has helped him better manage life after football.

Sportscaster Kenny Mayne dropped by to talk about Super Bowl prop bets and his history of having people mistake him for different ESPN personalities.

This week, Big Game Bound streams at 1 p.m. ET weekdays through Saturday, with a two-hour gameday special on Super Bowl Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

