Betson carries Chicago St. over New Mexico St. 61-59

CHICAGO (AP)Brandon Betson scored 17 points including the game-winning layup with 2.4 seconds left and Chicago State broke its nine-game losing streak, upsetting New Mexico State 61-59 on Saturday.

Jahsean Corbett had 16 points and nine rebounds for Chicago State (7-22, 3-13 Western Athletic Conference). Jameon Harris added 12 points. Teddy Bayi Ba Mandeng had eight rebounds and four blocks. Betson had eight assists.

Jabari Rice had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Aggies (23-5, 12-3). Virshon Cotton added 11 points. Teddy Allen had 10 points.

The Cougars leveled the season series against the Aggies. New Mexico State defeated Chicago State 78-61 on Jan. 1.

