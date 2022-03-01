Bears sign veteran LB Joe Thomas

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago Bears signed veteran inside linebacker Joe Thomas on Tuesday.

Thomas has 16 starts over seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2015-17), Dallas Cowboys (2018-20), Houston Texans (2021) and Baltimore Ravens (2021). He has 12 tackles for loss and 10 pass breakups.

The Bears made big changes after going 6-11 last season, hiring general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus to replace the fired Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy. Chicago also is switching from a 3-4 to a 4-3 scheme.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Sports

SportsClick

More SportsClick