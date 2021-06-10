Bears sign quarterback and first round pick Justin Fields: report

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Even after the NFL rookie scale was introduced ten years ago, sometimes a first round pick can take some time to sign their first NFL deal.

Fans of the Bears certainly remember how contract language kept the team and Roquan Smith from reaching a final agreement back in 2018. That kept the linebacker out of the team’s entire training camp in Bourbonnais.

But that won’t happen with the Bears’ 2021 first round pick, as he’s signed and ready to go for his upcoming season.

The #Bears agreed to terms with first-round pick Justin Fields on a fully guaranteed four-year, $18,871,952 contract that includes a $11,085,056 signing bonus, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2021

Per multiple reports, the first from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the team has officially come to terms with Justin Fields on his four-year contract to start his career in the league. The Bears have yet to confirm the move.

As expected with the rookie wage scale, the salary comes in just under $19 million with an $11 million signing bonus.

Fields is already at work with the Bears during their voluntary OTA workouts at Halas Hall, which end on Thursday. He’ll take part in the team’s mandatory veteran mini-camp next week as the team ends their offseason work and looks ahead to training camp in July.

Already Fields has been moved up to second on the depth chart at quarterback ahead of veteran Nick Foles and behind Andy Dalton, whom the team has designated as the starting quarterback entering training camp.

Selected 11th overall in April’s NFL Draft, Fields figures to push Dalton for that starting spot during the 2021 season. Fields had two standout seasons as the starter for Ohio State, leading the team to the College Football Playoff twice, throwing for 5,373 yards and 63 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions in 22 games.