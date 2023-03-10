CHICAGO BEARS (3-14)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Byron Pringle, LB Nicholas Morrow, RT Riley Reiff, DL Angelo Blackson, WR N’Keal Harry, TE Ryan Griffin, S DeAndre Houston-Carson, S Dane Cruikshank, LS Patrick Scales, LB Matthew Adams, DL Mike Pennel, LB Joe Thomas, LG Dakota Dozier, RG Michael Schofield, QB Tim Boyle, WR Dante Pettis, QB Nathan Peterman, LB Elijah Lee, RB David Montgomery, FB Khari Blasingame, TE Trevon Wesco, DL Armon Watts.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Breon Borders, C Sam Mustipher, LB Javin White, RB Darrynton Evans.

NEEDS: The Bears agreed Friday to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to the Carolina Panthers, two people familiar with the deal said. Chicago addressed a big need for a playmaker to help quarterback Justin Fields by acquiring star receiver D.J. Moore from Carolina along with the No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023, a first-rounder in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025, the people said. With Fields running for 1,143 yards, the Bears led the league in rushing last season. But they finished at the bottom in passing. Chicago still has some big holes to fill after setting a franchise record for losses. The Bears desperately need help up front after finishing with a league-worst 20 sacks, their lowest total since the 2003 team had 18. Their sack leader was a safety – Jaquan Brisker with four – and no lineman had more than three. Chicago could also use help on the offensive line after Fields was sacked 55 times – tied with Denver’s Russell Wilson for the most in the NFL.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $75 million.

