LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury.

Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend.

Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-high three passes.

Second-round pick Kyler Gordon and undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones figure to be the top two cornerbacks as the Bears deal with star quarterback Josh Allen and two good receivers in Diggs and Gabe Davis. The Bills rank second overall on offense, fifth in passing and fourth in scoring.

Johnson, a second-round draft pick in 2020, had seven pass breakups in 11 games.

The Bears (3-11) also placed cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) on injured reserve and activated running back Khalil Herbert, who missed four games with a hip injury. They signed defensive back Breon Borders from the practice squad to the active roster, and elevated tight end Chase Allen and receiver Nsimba Webster to the active roster from the practice squad.

Chicago has lost seven straight – one shy of the franchise record.

