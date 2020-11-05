Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Bears cancel practice, close Halas Hall after another positive COVID-19 test

Sports

by: Rick Tarsitano

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Halas Hall is closed as the Bears deal with more COVID-19 issues.

The team canceled all in-person football activities Thursday morning after another player tested positive for the virus.

“The player who tested positive and all close contacts have been contacted and have already begun self-isolation. We will continue to work closely with the NFL medical experts and follow the league’s intensive protocol. The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority.”

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, that player is center Cody Whitehair, who did not practice Wednesday but was seen on the field talking to his teammates.

Anyone considered a high-risk close contact would have to quarantine for five days, which would make them unavailable if the game is still played on Sunday in Tennessee.

Right guard Germain Ifedi and backup offensive lineman Jason Spriggs were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Spriggs tested positive and Ifedi was considered a high-risk close contact.

The Titans had their own COVID problems earlier in the year, burning their bye week in the process. The Bears still have their bye week, but rescheduling the game for later in the season would likely require the NFL to implement a week 18 before the playoffs begin.

Moving the game from Sunday to Monday or Tuesday is also problematic as the Titans are scheduled to play the Colts next Thursday night.

