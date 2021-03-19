Beal, Westbrook leads Wizards past NBA-leading Jazz

WASHINGTON (AP)Bradley Beal scored 43 points, Russell Westbrook had 35 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in his 13th triple-double of the season and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 131-122 on Thursday night.

Washington broke a five-game losing streak overall and a nine-game skid against Utah.

Donovan Mitchell equaled a season high with 42 points for the Jazz, who at 29-11 still have the NBA’s best record but have lost four of six in March. Joe Ingles added a career-high 34 points, including eight 3-pointers.

Washington scored 13 straight to take a 23-12 lead with 5:02 to play in the first quarter. The Wizards increased their lead to 64-40 just before halftime, and the Jazz got no closer than 112-105 with 6:20 to play.

TIMBERWOLVES 123, SUNS 119

PHOENIX (AP) – Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 42 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 41 and Minnesota rallied to stun Phoenix.

The Timberwolves still have the worst record in the NBA at 10-31 but have played better since the All-Star break, winning three of five games.

Edwards, who was the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia last summer, made 15 of 31 shots. Towns was even more efficient, making 15 of 24 shots, including 5 of 7 3-pointers. Juancho Hernangomez dunked with 2.5 seconds left to seal it.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting. Phoenix lost for just the fifth time in its last 23 games.

LAKERS 116, HORNETS 105

LOS ANGELES (AP) – LeBron James had 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Los Angeles moved back into second place in the Western Conference with its fourth straight victory.

Dennis Schroder had 22 points and seven assists as the defending NBA champions moved past Phoenix and pulled 1 1/2 games behind the league-leading Utah Jazz with their sixth win in eight games despite playing without All-NBA big man Anthony Davis since Valentine’s Day.

LaMelo Ball had 26 points and seven assists in the dynamic rookie’s Southern California homecoming with the Hornets, who have opened their five-game West Coast trip by losing back-to-back games for the first time since Feb. 5.

KNICKS 94, MAGIC 93

NEW YORK (AP) – Julius Randle had his third triple-double of the season with 18 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds to lead New York past Orlando.

Alec Burks scored 21 points to help the Knicks improve to 21-21. Reggie Bullock added 20, RJ Barrett had 17 and Frank Ntilikina 13.

Evan Fournier scored 23 points but turned the ball over on Orlando’s final possession as the Magic dropped their ninth straight.

TRAIL BLAZERS 101, PELICANS 93

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Damian Lillard scored 36 points, 21 in the opening quarter alone, and Portland swept the two-game set with New Orleans.

Enes Kanter had with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Carmelo Anthony added 15 points, The Trail Blazers beat the Pelicans 125-124 on Tuesday night.

Zion Williamson had 26 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans.

HAWKS 116, THUNDER 93

ATLANTA (AP) – Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic each scored 23 points and Atlanta won its seventh straight, beating Oklahoma City.

The Hawks have put together the streak since Nate McMillan took charge as interim coach and have won seven in a row for the first time since 2016-17.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 19 points.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports