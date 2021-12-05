Battle of Florida: Gators vs. UCF in Gasparilla Bowl

UCF (8-4, American Athletic) vs. Florida (6-6, SEC), Dec. 23, 7 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Tampa, Florida.

TOP PLAYERS

UCF: DE Big Kat Bryant, all-AAC first-team selection, team leader with six sacks, 14 tackles for loss and eight quarterback hurries.

Florida: QB Emory Jones, led Florida in passing and rushing, 2,563 yards passing, 19 touchdowns; 696 yards rushing, four touchdowns.

NOTABLE

UCF: Knights first-year coach Gus Malzahn has qualified for a bowl game all 10 of his seasons as a college head coach.

Florida: The Gators were a top-10 team in early October before losing five of seven that led to the dismissal of coach Dan Mullen. It took a 24-21 rivalry win over Florida State on the season’s final weekend to secure a bowl game.

LAST TIME

Florida 42, UCF 0. (Sept. 9, 2006).

BOWL HISTORY

UCF: Fifth appearance in the Gasparilla Bowl and ninth postseason trip in the past 10 years.

Florida: First appearance in the Gasparilla Bowl, 48th postseason game in program history.

—

